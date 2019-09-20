Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Set at $320.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a $320.00 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.65.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $277.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,484. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.