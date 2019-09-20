Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Set at $325.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a $325.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.65.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $277.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,865. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,627 shares of company stock worth $7,471,484. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

