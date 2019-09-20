Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,642,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,686% from the previous session’s volume of 633,200 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.