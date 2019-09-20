Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $61.79 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and approximately $40.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDAX, CoinBene and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 271% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 329,683,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,862,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Koinex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Binance, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox, CoinBene, Liqui, ZB.COM, Crex24, HADAX, Kyber Network, FCoin, LATOKEN, Zebpay, BigONE, OKEx, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

