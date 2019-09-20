AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $53.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 6,664,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,820. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

