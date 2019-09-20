Akroma Hits Market Capitalization of $11,377.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,377.00 and $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

