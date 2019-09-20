Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,656,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,175% from the previous session’s volume of 286,672 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $11,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $11,999,700 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alector by 150.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.