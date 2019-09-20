Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,117. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

