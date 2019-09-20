Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Set at $245.00 by KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) received a $245.00 target price from analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.51. 15,782,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,116,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

