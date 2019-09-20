Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.73 and last traded at $87.37, approximately 1,373,295 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 465,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of -1.21.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

