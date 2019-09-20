Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €223.63 ($260.04).

FRA:ALV traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Friday, hitting €212.40 ($246.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,884 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €205.99. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

