Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,471,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 424,636 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after buying an additional 1,289,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 1,312,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,449,000 after buying an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after buying an additional 1,002,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,967,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

