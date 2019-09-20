Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 82,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $1,235.09. 568,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $852.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

