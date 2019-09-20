alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.37).

AOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR AOX traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.36 ($17.86). 1,763,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

