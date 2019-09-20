Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives $125.11 Average PT from Analysts

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $1,533,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,698 shares of company stock worth $18,816,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.96. 1,731,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -589.80, a PEG ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.14. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

