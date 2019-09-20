Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $33.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATUS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 454,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,808. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.