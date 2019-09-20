Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Given a $20.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,276. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $902.35 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.76). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

