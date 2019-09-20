Ambrosus Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin and Gatecoin. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $430,287.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

