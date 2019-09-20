Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 934,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,203,000 after buying an additional 825,811 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 487,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.27. 988,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,804. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

