Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 588,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,648,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

