American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOBC. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

