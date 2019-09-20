American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $216.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.01. 1,044,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,447. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

