Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,211. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 281.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,723 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

