Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,723 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 301,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,637,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 382,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

