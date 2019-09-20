Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.86. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. Viad has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. Viad had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

