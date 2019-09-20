Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,052. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $583.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

