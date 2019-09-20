Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2019 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/5/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2019 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/2/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Incyte was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 1,437,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,829,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

