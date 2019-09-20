Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for J D Wetherspoon (JDW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW):

9/16/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/13/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

9/9/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99).

9/2/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON JDW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,533 ($20.03). 432,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,537.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

