Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $277.00

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,088 shares of company stock valued at $47,457,238 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,569,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,441. Intuit has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

