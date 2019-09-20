Analysts Set Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $47.13

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,022. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,932 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,214,000 after buying an additional 139,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 301.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 35,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

