Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 140.25

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 140.25 ($1.83).

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (up from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

LON SRP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.40 ($1.98). 3,218,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.15.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 172,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £239,417.77 ($312,841.72).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

