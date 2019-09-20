Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Technologies (UTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Technologies (NYSE: UTX):

9/18/2019 – United Technologies was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – United Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $143.00 to $154.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – United Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/25/2019 – United Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

7/24/2019 – United Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in United Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in United Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

