Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $338.62

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.62 and traded as high as $333.85. Anpario shares last traded at $333.85, with a volume of 4,447 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

