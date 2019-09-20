ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $219.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $220.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 128.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $70,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.