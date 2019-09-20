Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 711,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,595. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $142,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,604.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $610,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,550. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,062,000 after purchasing an additional 246,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,397.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,061 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

