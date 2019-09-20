Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 312,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,225. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.