Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 143,783 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 27,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,798,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

