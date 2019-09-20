AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

