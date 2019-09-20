argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,022,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 159,632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

