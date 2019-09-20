Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Argo Group worth $45,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

ARGO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

