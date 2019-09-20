Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.59 ($9.98).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €7.19 ($8.36) on Monday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.87 ($7.99) and a fifty-two week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

