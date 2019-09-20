ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We are initiating coverage with a Buy rating and $13 price target. ArQule is a development stage biotech company that is developing four novel oral products, three for oncology indications and one for rare overgrowth diseases. Our price target is based on two of the drugs in the company’s pipeline, specifically ARQ 531 for B-cell malignancies and miransertib for rare tissue overgrowth diseases. Registrational trials for these two drugs are expected to begin in 2H19. We believe these trials will drive more interest in ArQule and push the stock higher. For the other two products, ARQ 751 and derazantinib, we consider them free call options. Management projects cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet will total approximately $160M at the end of 2019, which is forecast to fund operating expenses into 2022. Targeting treatment resistance in B-cell malignancies.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

ARQL stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 12.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ArQule by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ArQule by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ArQule during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ArQule by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

