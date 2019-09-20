Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 139,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.