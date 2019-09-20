Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.02 or 0.05393935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,657,691 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

