Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Astec Industries worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 330,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1,030.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. 1,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

