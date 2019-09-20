Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 1,324,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,920. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

