Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 542,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 198,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 166,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

