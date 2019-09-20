Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and $299,405.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00209677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01206075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017994 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

