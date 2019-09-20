B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $5.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,833. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 43,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 741.4% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 142,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

