Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $493.54

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $493.54 and traded as high as $561.60. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 1,925,830 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.54.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

